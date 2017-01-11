UK National Currency Hits 31-Year Low Against US Dollar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The British pound’s exchange rate against the US dollar fell to the lowest level in over three decades ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference on Wednesday, UK media reported.

© Photo: Pixabay Pound Sterling Tumbles Again as UK Businesses Weigh Brexit Losses

The pound sterling slumped to as low as $1.2067, according to market figures. The Independent newspaper estimated it last traded that low 31 years ago, excluding October’s "flash crash."

The press conference is being held only nine days before Trump is formally inaugurated as US president on January 20. It is his first press meeting in 5.5 months since late July, when the main presidential campaign between him and Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton had just begun.