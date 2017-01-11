Greek Top Court Prosecutor Warns Against Extradition of Two Turkish Officers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Eight officers flew into Alexandroupoli a day after the coup on a stolen military helicopter and requested asylum. Turkey accused them of trying to depose the president and dissolve the constitution.

© AP Photo/ Hurriyet Greek Gov't Plans to Populate Eastern Aegean Islets to Deter Turkish Claims

A Greek court endorsed extradition requests for six of the eight officers and ruled that the remaining two could stay as they would not receive a fair trial in Turkey.

The six Turkish servicemen appealed, which lead to a wholesale revision by the Supreme Court. Hearings opened on Tuesday in two cases.

The court looked into two more cases on Wednesday, with four others due to be heard this Friday, the Kathimerini newspaper said. The prosecutor reportedly argued that the two officers in question today should not be extradited, citing the risk of torture and an unfair treatment.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!