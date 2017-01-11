Register
18:56 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Euros

    Reform Euro or Watch It Die Within a Decade - French Presidential Hopeful Macron

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6410

    The euro currency could collapse within a decade without serious reform, French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has warned, saying that the current system benefits Germany at the expense of other weaker member states.

    Speaking at an event at Berlin's Humboldt University, Macron warned the single currency would not survive in its current state.

    "The truth is that we must collectively recognize that the euro is incomplete and cannot last without major reforms," he said.

    "It has not provided Europe with full international sovereignty against the dollar on its rules. It has not provided Europe with a natural convergence between the different member states."

    Putting forward his case for the French presidency, Macron said France needed to make labor market reforms and adjust its education system in order to stimulate growth.

    ​He also echoed the sentiments of German Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, criticizing Berlin-led austerity in the Eurozone, calling for more investment in order to boost growth across the singe currency area.

    "The dysfunctioning of the euro is of good use to Germany," Macron said, calling for greater cooperation between Paris and Berlin to introduce major reforms that would help solidify the Eurozone.

    "The euro is a weak Deutsche Mark. The status quo is synonymous, in 10 years' time, with the dismantling of the euro," he said.

    More Integration, More Spending

    In a time of rising Euroskepticism across the continent, Macron has called for deeper integration and the creation of Eurozone budget to help fund growth-related projects and offer more assistance to weaker member states.

    The presidential hopeful's comments come amid deep splits within the Eurozone over the future of the single currency.

    ​On one hand, some like Macron have pushed for a relaxation of austerity measures and more public or EU spending to help boost growth in some sluggish economies, arguing that tight fiscal measures are suffocating some member states.

    Meanwhile others, led by Germany and some other northern European nations, have rejected such proposals, instead calling for the continuation of strict fiscal discipline in order to avoid further debt blowouts in the single currency.

    ​Macron has also bucked the trend of many populist movements in Europe, encouraging people to support the EU and stop the so-called "Brussels bashing."

    Recent polls have shown the 39-year-old, who doesn't belong to a political party, to be popular with the general public ahead of France's presidential election this year, with supporters hopeful the centrist can win votes from both the left and right and make it through to the final round runoff. 

    Related:

    Forecast for the Euro is Distinctly Cloudy as Le Pen Offers Return to the Franc
    'I'm Ready': France's Ex-Economy Minister Macron Announces 2017 Presidential Bid
    Poll: Over Half of French Citizens Prefer Macron to Fillon as President
    Break-Up of EU No Longer 'Unthinkable,' German Austerity to Blame - Gabriel
    Tags:
    single currency, Eurozone, euro, austerity measures, investment, reform, Emmanuel Macron, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok