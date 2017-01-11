Berliners Request Four Times More Arms Permits in 2016 Than Year Before

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Berliners filed 3,286 applications for small arms in January-October 2016, while in 2015 only 816 applications were filed in the German capital, media reported Wednesday.
In the region of Brandenburg, where Berlin is located, the number of applications grew from 545 in 2015 to 3,420 in 2016, Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported, citing police forces of both Berlin and Brandenburg, which are under separate jurisdictions.
According to Berlin's police, small arms include alarm pistols, flare guns and non-lethal irritants.
