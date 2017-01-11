"The Georgian mafia, specializing on burglaries, has suffered a new blow. The investigation has been conducted since the beginning of 2016, when the number of such crimes increased. The first arrest was carried out in June. A total of 61 people have been arrested so far," Dancausa said at a press conference.
The criminal organization included nine different groups, she added.
According to the Spanish law enforcement agencies, this has been the largest operation against the Georgian mafia in Spain. The majority of arrested were Georgian nationals, including eight Spanish citizens.
In the course of the operation Aikon 2, Spanish police forces carried out 26 searches, seized 33,000 euros ($35,000) in cash, eight luxury cars, 7,100 tobacco packs, jewelry and electronics. Europol, French police and Georgian law enforcement agencies also took part in the operation.
The investigation revealed that at least 300,000 euros were transferred from Spain to other countries, mostly to Georgia.
Most of the burglaries were committed in Madrid, but the criminals also operated in such cities as Malaga, Alicante, Barcelona, Sabadell, Bilbao and Seville.
