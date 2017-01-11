Cyprus Reunion Conference on January 12 to Focus on Security Guarantees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Cyprus reunification talks with the participation of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades are taking place on January 9-11 in Geneva. On January 12, they will be followed by an international conference with the participation of guarantor countries — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union. The EU delegation will be led by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"During the multilateral conference [January 12] we are not going to discuss the internal aspects of the Cyprus problem like property or territory, the only issue of discussion is going to be the security and guarantees which are international aspect of the Cyprus problem," Christodoulides said.

He stressed the importance of Juncker's participation in the upcoming conference.

"The Republic of Cyprus is a member of the EU and will continue to be following a solution of the Cyprus Problem," Christodoulides added.

During the January 9-11 period the issues of property, governance, security, guarantees, relations with the European Union, economy and territory have been on the agenda of the talks.

The purpose of the negotiations is to reunite the nationally divided island. Cyprus became divided in 1974 after Turkish military invasion caused by the coup conducted by supporters of the island's unification with Greece. Negotiations concerning Cyprus reunion renewed in February 2014 after a two-year break. In November 2016, they broke up because of differences concerning territorial issues.