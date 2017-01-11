Register
17:26 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The Greek Cypriot flag hangs during a memorial ceremony at the Tymvos of Makedonitissas in Nicosia, Cyprus.

    Cyprus Reunion Conference on January 12 to Focus on Security Guarantees

    © AFP 2016/ Yiannis Kourtoglou
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7 0 0

    The upcoming International Conference on Cyprus Reunification which is set to take place in Geneva on January 12 will concentrate only on security guarantees, spokesman of the Cyprus government Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Cyprus reunification talks with the participation of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades are taking place on January 9-11 in Geneva. On January 12, they will be followed by an international conference with the participation of guarantor countries — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union. The EU delegation will be led by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

    "During the multilateral conference [January 12] we are not going to discuss the internal aspects of the Cyprus problem like property or territory, the only issue of discussion is going to be the security and guarantees which are international aspect of the Cyprus problem," Christodoulides said.

    He stressed the importance of Juncker's participation in the upcoming conference.

    "The Republic of Cyprus is a member of the EU and will continue to be following a solution of the Cyprus Problem," Christodoulides added.

    A shadow of a bo.y is seen on a banner showing the Cyprus island with two hands and a pigeon during a peace rally to support the peace talks inside the UN buffer zone Green Line, in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Cyprus Crisis to Be Settled After All Disputable Issues Resolution - Official
    During the January 9-11 period the issues of property, governance, security, guarantees, relations with the European Union, economy and territory have been on the agenda of the talks.

    The purpose of the negotiations is to reunite the nationally divided island. Cyprus became divided in 1974 after Turkish military invasion caused by the coup conducted by supporters of the island's unification with Greece. Negotiations concerning Cyprus reunion renewed in February 2014 after a two-year break. In November 2016, they broke up because of differences concerning territorial issues.

    Related:

    May, Erdogan Agree on Importance of Reaching Cyprus Settlement at Geneva Talks
    UN-Brokered Cyprus Peace Talks Enter ‘Decisive’ Security Phase
    Tags:
    Nikos Christodoulides, Jean-Claude Juncker, North Cyprus, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok