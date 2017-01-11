Almost Half of Britons Oppose Corbyn's Idea of Establishing Maximum Annual Wage

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Tuesday, Corbyn told BBC Radio 4 that he would call a maximum earnings limit to be established in the country.

According to the survey conducted by the YouGov research firm, 44 percent of respondents consider that a maximum annual wage of 1 million pounds ($1.2 million at the current exchange rates) would be a "bad idea."

At the same time, only 31 percent of respondents agreed with the proposal and one of the four Britons has no opinion on the issue, the poll added.

According to the YouGov, a similar survey conducted in September 2015 found that 39 percent of respondents supported the policy of maximum annual wage.

