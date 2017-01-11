Days of Direct Rule From British Ministers Alone Must Be Over - N Ireland Party

BELFAST (Sputnik) — Northern Ireland is facing a possible snap election after Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness resigned on Monday, ending a coalition government between Sinn Fein and the DUP. McGuinness quit over the DUP's handling of the Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI) green energy scheme and deeper divisions between the two parties.

"The days of direct rule from British ministers alone must now be over," Eastwood stated. "If post-election an Executive cannot be formed the only acceptable position for nationalist community is joint authority between the Irish and British government."

Eastwood was responding to comments by Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and former First Minister Arlene Foster and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire that Northern Ireland could return to administration by the government in Westminster.

© REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne Northern Ireland in 'Grave' Constitutional Crisis as Trust Collapses

He stressed that joint authority is important to protect Northern Ireland’s interests during the upcoming Brexit negotiations if the Northern Ireland Assembly fails.

The Social Democratic and Labour Party is a nationalist party with 12 representatives in the Northern Ireland Assembly. The party advocates the political reunification of Ireland.

