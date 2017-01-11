US Soldiers in Estonia Train to Fight in Winter Conditions

TALLINN (Sputnik) — US troops deployed at the military base located in the Estonian city of Tapa are training to fight in winter conditions, press service of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces said Wednesday.

According to the press service, some 40 US servicemen are involved in exercises aimed at training of skiing and shooting in winter conditions.

The press service added that several servicemen had not seen snow in their lives, but their commander expressed hope that the exercises would allow them to improve their skills and capabilities.

In September 2016, servicemen from the US 503rd Infantry Regiment of the 173rd Airborne Infantry Brigade arrived in Estonia and would stay in the Baltic nation before February 2017 within the framework of US efforts to ensure the country's security on a rotational basis.