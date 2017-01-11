© AFP 2016/ Oliver Killig Germany to Blackmail Asylum Seekers' Home Countries With Aid Cuts

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Statistics provided by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) indicate that the agency is dealing with a huge backlog of asylum applications.

The BAMF registered 745,545 formal asylum requests last year – 268,869 more than in 2015 – as many immigrants who arrived in 2015 applied only in 2016.

"The BAMF is over the worst now and is working with strong tail wind: it now takes notably more decisions as new applications come in and the backlog is clearing," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said.

The official figures show that around 36 percent of asylum seekers were Syrians, followed by 17 percent from Afghanistan and some 13 percent from Iraq.

