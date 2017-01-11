Register
15:54 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Witold Waszczykowski (File)

    Polish Foreign Minister Lobbies Made-Up Country for UN Security Council Seat

    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    190 0 0

    Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski is facing ridicule after announcing his plan to meet "San Escobar" as part of Warsaw's effort to get a two-year stint on the UN Security Council.

    European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a final media conference after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 26, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Poland FM Slams EU Chief Tusk as 'Icon of Evil and Stupidity'
    Polish Foreign Ministry Witold Waszczykowski made a stir in New York on Monday, when he announced plans to meet with representatives from several Caribbean countries as part of Warsaw's effort to get a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council next year.

    During a two-day trip to New York, where he met with new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Waszczykowski revealed his itinerary for the rest of the trip. 

    To the confusion of observers, the Foreign Minister revealed that his plans include a meeting with "San Escobar," a country which does not exist.

    "We've got the opportunity to hold almost 20 meetings with different ministers. With some (countries), for example in the Caribbean, perhaps for the first time in the history of our diplomacy. For example, countries like Belize or San Escobar," Waszczykowski said, Polsat News reported.

    "Each of these countries has one vote in the UN General Assembly," he explained.

    There are ten non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, five of which are elected each year by the 193 members of the UN General Assembly. The seats are distributed on a regional basis, and the members serve a two-year term. In June, the General Assembly will vote on the Security Council members for the following two years.

    Following the surprise announcement, news about San Escobar was quick to spread across social networks, as well as the hashtag #SanEscobar. 

    The #SanEscobar hashtag reached 1.4 million internet users and was tweeted 1,400 times.

    A spokesperson for the Polish Foreign Ministry explained that Waszczykowski had made a slip of the tongue, and had had a different Caribbean country in mind.

    ​"#SanEscobar was a slip of the tongue. Minister Waszczykowski was referring to a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis at the EU-CELAC summit 25-25.10."


    "We already know where Minister Waszczykowski is choosing to vacation this year." 

    ​"Minister Waszczykowski is meeting with representatives of countries that don't exist, a great deal less harm to Poland than usual," wrote former Polish Defense Minister Tomasz Siemoniak.

    Waszczykowski can take comfort from the response of San Escobar. The new nation has its own Twitter account, where it expressed support for Poland's UN Security Council bid.

    Related:

    Poland’s Ruling Party Ready to Consider Opposition's Draft Budget Amendments
    About 1,000 US Soldiers, Equipment Arrive for Deployment in Poland
    Son of Poland's Ex-President Walesa Reportedly Found Dead in Apartment
    Tags:
    lobby, election, bilateral meeting, UN, Security Council, UN General Assembly, Witold Waszczykowski, Caribbean, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok