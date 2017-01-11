Polish Deputy Speaker Calls for Parliamentary Pause to Resolve Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Poland's deputy speaker of the lower-house Sejm from the main opposition Civic Platform party proposed on Wednesday to pause parliamentary proceedings to resolve a month-old crisis, local media reported.
"Deputy Marshal of the Sejm, Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, has suggested to the Sejm presidium to call a pause in sessions until January 18 to resolve the parliamentary and budgetary crises," Civic Platform leader Grzegorz Schetyna said, as quoted by the TVN24 news channel.
The sit-in was prompted by a decision of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to restrict journalists’ right to cover the work of the lower house. The PiS has since dropped this plan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)