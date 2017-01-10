Greek Energy Ministry Urges Citizens to Save Electricity Amid Cold Spell

The ministry issued a public warning urging residents not to overuse electricity unless necessary, especially after 6 p.m., the newspaper reported.
There have been power blackouts in some parts of the country, caused by falling trees or strong winds damaging the lines. The temperatures in Northern Greece dropped to —18 degrees Celsius (-0.4 degrees Fahrenheit), while the islands of the northern Aegean have been hit by heavy snowfalls which are expected to continue until Thursday, according to the newspaper.
