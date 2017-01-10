Register
22:04 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Five Star Movement logo. (File)

    M5S Euroskeptics' Failed ALDE Shows Lack of Consistency - Lega Nord

    © AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112 0 0

    The failed attempt of the Italian Five Star Movement to shift from the Euroskeptic camp to the EU establishment, an adviser on international politics of another Italian Euroskeptic party Lega Nord told Sputnik.

    Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi casts his vote for the referendum on constitutional reform, in Pontassieve, near Florence, northern Italy December 4, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Leonardo Bianchi
    Italy's Lega Nord Party Leader Calls for Renzi Resignation if Referendum Fails
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The failed attempt of Italy's biggest opposition party, the Five Star Movement (M5S), to shift from the Euroskeptic camp to the EU establishment, when the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) declined their proposal of partnership, highlights "inconsistency" of the party’s political program and ideas, an adviser on international politics of another Italian Euroskeptic party Lega Nord told Sputnik.

    On Monday, following an online vote, M5S Chairman Beppe Grillo announced the party's decision to withdraw from the Euroskeptic political group Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE) and merge with the ALDE. Later on Monday, ALDE Chairman and former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt said that the alliance would not go ahead with the proposed deal citing deep-rooted incompatibilities.

    "M5S once again says one thing and does another. For years they have been saying that M5S is against the euro and the European Union and now Grillo changes his mind and tries to merge with ALDE, which has a diametrically opposite position concerning fundamental ideas. M5S party does not have coherent and consistent ideas within the party," Gianluca Savoini said.

    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Lega Nord Hopes Next EU Gov'ts to Oppose 'Stupid' Anti-Russia Sanctions
    After the coalition with Verhofstaft's party failed, Grillo said that M5S would try to put together a new group called the Direct Democracy Movement in time for the next parliament in 2019.

    "I am not sure who could possibly join them. They are reluctant to forge alliances with other parties. Lega Nord leader Salvini tried to organize a meeting with Grillo three times and every time he refused," a member of the Lega Nord Party Claudio D'Amico told Sputnik.

    He added that M5S was a party of individuals that have opposite ideas. "Everyone has his own program. The problem that Five Star Movement representatives in Rome and Strasbourg also have opposite ideas," D'Amico said.

    The Five Star Movement was established in 2009 by Grillo, a comedian, and web-strategist Gianroberto Casaleggio. Grillo used his blog and social media to gather people for campaigning on local issues and field candidates for elections. He is a long-standing opponent of Italy's membership of the euro area and has called for a referendum on withdrawal from the single currency.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    Italy's Lega Nord Party Leader Calls for Renzi Resignation if Referendum Fails
    Italy's Lega Nord Leader Slams Obama as 'Worst President of the United States'
    Lega Nord Hopes Next EU Gov'ts to Oppose 'Stupid' Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Italy's Lega Nord Leader Says Party Will Never Back EU Army Initiative
    Tags:
    fail, deal, attempt, Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE), Lega Nord, Five Star Movement, EU, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok