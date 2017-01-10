UK Defense Secretary Urges Military Attaches to Benefit from Overseas Network

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK military diplomats should take advantage of the country’s growing overseas defense network in order to strengthen national security, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said Tuesday.

"The UK’s 120 Defence Attaches work to protect and advance Britain’s interests abroad, strengthening relationships with our allies and advancing defence and security partnerships … Britain’s new Defence staffs are now up and running, underlining our global role, promoting the UK abroad and furthering security and prosperity at home," Fallon said at a meeting with British defense attaches, as quoted by the UK government website.

The strengthening of NATO and the battle against Daesh (outlawed in Russia and the United Kingdom) were outlined as the future priorities by Fallon.

The United Kingdom is currently enlarging its overseas defense network under the Government’s 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR).

In 2016, the UK government established new defense hubs and positions of defense attaches in Albania, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Georgia, as well as in Senegal, the Gambia, Mali and Niger, with a total number of 120 attaches in 80 countries worldwide.

