"We are currently not able to fulfill the readmission agreement in the context as understood in the EU … The development of infrastructure will require time and money," Fisenko said at a press conference.
The problem lies with financing the hosting and transfer of irregular migrants, Fisenko specified.
Since 2009, Belarus has been participating in the EU Eastern Partnership, which is aimed at bringing partner countries closer to the European Union through deepened cooperation in a number of areas.
