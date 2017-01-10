Cyprus Crisis to Be Settled After All Disputable Issues Resolution - Official

© Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev Greek President May Meet Prime Minister Tsipras Tuesday to Discuss Cyprus Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The issue of the Cyprus reunification can only be settled if the negotiating parties agree on all controversial aspects as they all are interconnected and it is impossible to agree on some of them without agreeing on the others, Ozturk Yilmaz, a deputy chair responsible for foreign relations of the Turkish Republican People's Party (CHP), told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Cyprus reunification talks with the participation of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades started in Geneva on Monday and are set to run until January 11. On January 12, they will be followed by an international conference with the participation of guarantor countries — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union whose delegation will be led by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"It depends on the political will. If the parties are determined to resolve the issues they can resolve the issues but there are some elements of a possible solution which are extremely important for both sides including the Turkish-Cypriot side … all of these issues are interconnected and extremely important. Agreement on one chapter could not be formulized if there is no agreement on other chapters. Unless agreed upon on all chapters means the parties are not agreed on any chapter," Yilmaz said.

He stressed importance of the win-win solution for both sides of the Cyprus problem and called the ongoing negotiations "a glimmer hope" for a step toward the settlement.

"If those elements of the settlement are considered in proper, just and fair way and if there is a political will to resolve the issue I think there can be a progress, but I am cautiously optimistic given the complexity of issue and possible disagreement on all chapters," Yilmaz added.

During the January 9-11 period the issues of property, governance, security, guarantees, relation with the European Union, economy and territory are expected to be discussed by the parties. The purpose of the negotiations is to reunite nationally divided island.

Cyprus became divided in 1974 after Turkish military invasion caused by the coup conducted by the supporters of the island's unification with Greece. Negotiations concerning Cyprus reunion renewed in February 2014 after a two-year break. In November 2016, they broke up because of differences concerning territorial issues.

