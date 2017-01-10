Register
20:11 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A shadow of a bo.y is seen on a banner showing the Cyprus island with two hands and a pigeon during a peace rally to support the peace talks inside the UN buffer zone Green Line, in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

    Cyprus Crisis to Be Settled After All Disputable Issues Resolution - Official

    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 62 0 0

    The issue of the Cyprus reunification can only be settled if all the parties to conflict reach an agreement on all controversial aspects.

    May 27, 2016. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Athens.
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Greek President May Meet Prime Minister Tsipras Tuesday to Discuss Cyprus Issue
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The issue of the Cyprus reunification can only be settled if the negotiating parties agree on all controversial aspects as they all are interconnected and it is impossible to agree on some of them without agreeing on the others, Ozturk Yilmaz, a deputy chair responsible for foreign relations of the Turkish Republican People's Party (CHP), told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    The Cyprus reunification talks with the participation of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades started in Geneva on Monday and are set to run until January 11. On January 12, they will be followed by an international conference with the participation of guarantor countries — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union whose delegation will be led by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

    "It depends on the political will. If the parties are determined to resolve the issues they can resolve the issues but there are some elements of a possible solution which are extremely important for both sides including the Turkish-Cypriot side … all of these issues are interconnected and extremely important. Agreement on one chapter could not be formulized if there is no agreement on other chapters. Unless agreed upon on all chapters means the parties are not agreed on any chapter," Yilmaz said.

    Nicosia City View - The Capital of Cyprus and Northern Part.
    © Fotolia/ Megastocker
    UN-Brokered Cyprus Peace Talks Enter ‘Decisive’ Security Phase
    He stressed importance of the win-win solution for both sides of the Cyprus problem and called the ongoing negotiations "a glimmer hope" for a step toward the settlement.

    "If those elements of the settlement are considered in proper, just and fair way and if there is a political will to resolve the issue I think there can be a progress, but I am cautiously optimistic given the complexity of issue and possible disagreement on all chapters," Yilmaz added.

    During the January 9-11 period the issues of property, governance, security, guarantees, relation with the European Union, economy and territory are expected to be discussed by the parties. The purpose of the negotiations is to reunite nationally divided island.

    Cyprus became divided in 1974 after Turkish military invasion caused by the coup conducted by the supporters of the island's unification with Greece. Negotiations concerning Cyprus reunion renewed in February 2014 after a two-year break. In November 2016, they broke up because of differences concerning territorial issues.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Cyprus Reunification Talks Start in Geneva
    May, Erdogan Agree on Importance of Reaching Cyprus Settlement at Geneva Talks
    UN-Brokered Cyprus Peace Talks Enter ‘Decisive’ Security Phase
    Urge to Merge: Cyprus Reunification Referendum Could Be Held 'Mid-2017'
    Tags:
    reunification, Turkish Republican People's Party (CHP), Ozturk Yilmaz, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok