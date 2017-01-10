Transnistria Leader Repeals Permit to Use Army in Counter-Terror Operations

© AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda Moldova President Agrees to Respect Mutual Interests of Transnistria

TIRASPOL (Sputnik) — The leader of the breakaway Transnistria province in Eastern Europe reversed his predecessor's order that allowed the use of armed forces for defense against terrorism.

"The decree by the president of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic dated September 28, 2016 … is to be considered as null and void," the announcement on the presidential website read.

Vadim Krasnoselsky took over from Yevgeny Shevchuk after winning last month’s presidential election. The sitting president questioned constitutional legitimacy of using weapons and military equipment inside the country while still being a lawmaker.

Transnistria separated from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing the country might seek to reunite with neighboring Romania. The move triggered a war that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, but the conflict remains frozen.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!