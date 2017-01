ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday Georgia's claims about alleged construction of a Russian firing range in self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia.

"We were surprised by remarks made by Advisor to the President of Georgia – Foreign Relations Secretary Tengiz Pkhaladze about the alleged construction of a Russian firing range in the village of Tsebelda in Abkhazia," the press service of the Southern military district said in a statement.

"No construction or any other work in the interest of Russia's 7th military base has been carried out or planned in the village of Tsebelda," the statement said.