UK Labour Party Leader Proposes Setting Limits for Maximum Earnings

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The leader of UK Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, proposed on Tuesday to set a cap on the maximum amount of money that UK citizens can earn to battle income disparity and social inequality.

"I would like some kind of high earnings cap … we have worst levels of income disparity, it’s getting worse and corporate taxations is a part of it, if we want to live in a more egalitarian society and fund our public services, we cannot go on creating worse levels of inequality," Corbyn told BBC Radio 4.

The Labour leader did not clarify the particular limit for earnings, but urged considering the idea of a wage cap, the idea he first came up with in 2015.

In September 2015, Corbyn was elected as the leader of the Labour Party after the party's defeat in the May 2015 general election. In June, 2016, Corbyn faced a motion of no confidence and saw half of the shadow cabinet resign in protest to what they claimed was his inability to lead the main opposition party after the Brexit referendum. He refused to resign and participated in the party leadership election in September 2016, winning and remaining the UK Labour Party leader.