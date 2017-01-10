EU Commission Proposes New Privacy Rules for Electronic Communications

© AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert European Security System Impossible Without Russian Participation- EU Commission President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a set of measures aimed at updating current rules of data protection existing in the bloc's institutions, as well as privacy rules for electronic communications, the Commission's press service said in a statement.

"The Commission is proposing new legislation to ensure stronger privacy in electronic communications, while opening up new business opportunities. The measures presented today aim to update current rules, extending their scope to all electronic communication providers," the statement said.

The proposals also focused on better protection of personal data handled by the EU institutions, the statement added.

According to the statement, the commission is calling on the European Parliament to adopt the proposals by May 25, 2018.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!