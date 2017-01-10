Two People Arrested in Italy on Charges of Cyberespionage - Reports

ROME (Sputnik) — The arrested in the operation "Eye Pyramid" are 45-year-old nuclear engineer Giulio Occhionero and his sister Francesca Maria, La Repubblica newspaper reported.

According to the investigators, Occhionero and Maria created a cyberespionage center to spy on state and governmental institutions, businesspeople and companies. The center collected sensitive data about former Italian prime ministers, European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi, Finance Guard of Italy Saverio Capolupo and other famous politicians, bankers and entrepreneurs.

The arrested were indicted for illegally obtaining information related to the state security, unauthorized access to computer platforms and illegal interception of information.