Norwegian Court Begins Appeal Hearing on Breivik's Harsh Confinement Case

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Breivik raised his hand in a Nazi salute, when he entered the room where the trial is held, in the prison in the municipality of Skien, located about 60 miles from Oslo.

In March 2016, Breivik sued the government for the overly harsh confinement conditions, citing the quality of food, excessive strip searches and lack of contact with other people. The court ruled that the state had violated Breivik's rights in regards to the length of isolation and the number of strip searches, but stated that the monitoring of the inmate's letters had been justified.

The new hearing will continue until January 18, as the court will consider two appeals, from the state and from Breivik himself. The state is appealing last year's court decision, as it believes that strip searches and isolation were justified and Breivik could inspire like-minded individuals to commit new crimes, if his correspondence was not monitored. The prisoner insists that he has a right to a private life and correspondence.

Breivik is serving a 21-year prison term in Norway after he killed a total of 77 people during his two attacks, targeting the Labour Party's camp at the Utoya island outside Oslo and a Norwegian government building in 2011.