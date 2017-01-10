UK to Reach Free Trade Deals 'Speedily' Amid Brexit Process - Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom is able to quickly reach "fantastic" free trade agreements with its partners against the backdrop of the country's exit from the European Union, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Tuesday.

"It is vital for officials to continue to give their own… views of matters such as the ease of negotiating free trade deals. It is not necessarily going to be simple, but there is no reason to think why [it] can't be done speedily and there is no reason to think why we can't have fantastic free trade deals, not least with the United States of America," Johnson said, answering a question about the critical words of former UK Permanent Representative to the European Union Ivan Rogers about London's difficulties in negotiations with Brussels amid the Brexit process.

Johnson added that the UK authorities were also in contact with the incoming US administration of Donald Trump and there was an "understanding" that it was the right time to reach a free trade deal between Washington and London.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. The majority of Britons supported the decision to leave the 28-nation bloc.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations, as well as negotiations on free trade with London's international partners.

