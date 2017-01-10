French Presidential Hopeful Fillon to Discuss Europe's Future With Merkel

PARIS (Sputnik) — Former French Prime Minister and current presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Tuesday he would meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the future of Europe and his own vision of it.

"In a few days I will meet Angela Merkel to present her my vision of Europe's future in details," Fillon told reporters.

He added that a number of issues, such as the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections and the December truck ramming attack in Berlin, had changed the agenda of Europe, and Paris should use the opportunity to mobilize the European Union to preserve the bloc's values and strategic priorities.

According to Fillon, French diplomats should also become more active, creative and increase their own significance.

Fillon became The Republicans party's nominee after securing victory over rival Alain Juppe in November's primaries.

The French presidential elections are expected to take place in April and May 2017.

