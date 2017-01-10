Register
    US troops with Abrams tanks. Poland (File)

    US Forces' Movements on German Soil Spark Protest Among Politicians, Activists

    © AFP 2016/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    The greatest movement of armed forces across Europe since the Cold War started in 2017. US tanks recently arrived in the German port of Bremerhaven and are set to be relocated to Eastern Europe to participate in NATO maneuvers. German politicians and activists are anxious about the move and are planning to organize a protest campaign.

    In an interview with Sputnik Germany, member of Germany's Die Linke Party explained what he thinks are the real reasons behind the upcoming maneuvers.

    "First of all, this is about the justification of NATO's existence. Therefore, new threats are being invented and new scenarios — developed. Since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia is once again represented as an enemy in Germany. After rather unsuccessful military operations abroad — in Afghanistan and Libya — NATO is searching for a new meaning to its existence," Neu said.

    The US has used claims of alleged Russian military interference in Ukraine as a pretext for its military build-up in Eastern Europe, which Russia regards as a security threat.

    German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen (C) posing with mountain infantry soldiers of the mountain infantry brigade 23 after she watched an exercise near the Bavarian village Bad Reichenhall, southern Germany, on March 23, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ CHRISTOF STACHE
    Germany: EU Must Match NATO Build-Up to Combat Russian Threat
    The American military equipment that arrived in Bremerhaven will be transported to Poland by rail, from where it will be distributed across the Baltic States, Bulgaria and Romania as a part of NATO's mission to contain alleged "Russian aggression."

    According to Neu, Germany helps the Americans to carry out their policy of aggression in Europe. After all, when it comes to heavy armored vehicles, it can be called nothing else but the policy of aggression, he said.

    A similar opinion was expressed by a representative of the Bremen Peace Forum, Eckhardt Lenz. Together with other activists, he is planning to organize a protest campaign against the presence of US armed forces in Germany.

    "We can't just watch and say nothing — we must show an alternative in the form of a peaceful movement. So we called the residents of Bremerhaven to take part in a rally," Lenz told Sputnik.

    According to the activist, it is extremely important to show that anti-Russian militarization does not find support among Germans. In his view, NATO's "saber rattling" could have unpredictable consequences and increase the danger of war.

