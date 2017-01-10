Migrants Use New Corridors to Arrive in EU Via Belarus, Lithuania - Border Guard

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Pozela, hundreds of Vietnamese migrants have recently been crossing into the European Union, in part due to the economic crisis in Russia, where most of these migrants previously worked.

"The transit route through Lithuania has been used for many years… We are also seeing constant attempts to open new corridors [to Europe], mostly by Syrian and Iraqi refugees who are trying to reach Scandinavian countries," the commander said, as quoted by Al Jazeera news outlet.

Lithuania's location, bordering with Belarus, Poland and Latvia, lends itself as an access point to Western Europe.