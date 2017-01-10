Dutch Police to Study New Items on MH17 Crash Site - Prosecutor's Office

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov MH17 Downing Perpetrators May Be Named by Early 2018 - Malaysian Transport Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Dutch police had confiscated materials concerning the MH17 crash from two independent Dutch journalists, Stefan Beck and Michel Spekkers, upon their arrival to the Netherlands from Donbas. Beck and Spekkers had gone to Ukraine to examine the site of the crash and to speak to the local residents.

"The objects that Spekkers took from the site of the crash will be examined by the police," the spokesman told RIA Novosti.

Amsterdam police redirected all journalists' questions to the prosecutor's office.

The Malaysia Airlines aircraft crashed on July 17, 2014 in eastern Ukraine while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the plane died in the crash.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which comprises Australia, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Belgium and Malaysia, tasked with probing the crash has said that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system with a missile allegedly launched from the territory controlled by the Donbas militias. Moscow rejected the findings, calling the report "biased and politically motivated."

The Russian Defense Ministry questioned the conclusions of the investigators, saying that no Russian missile systems, including Buk, had ever crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!