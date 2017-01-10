Over 60% of Swedes Believe US Poses 'Problem' for World Peace, Security - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A growing number of Swedes — 62 percent in 2016 against 54 percent in 2015 — regard the United States as a problem for peace and security in the world, according to a new research carried out by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB).

“That is a significant change,” MSB general director Helena Lindberg commented on the results of the poll as cited by The Local media outlet.

When asked about Russia, 77 percent replied that they considered the country to be a specific or serious threat, down from 82 percent last year.

The poll also found that public is concerned about the political situation in the world, with 73 percent saying they feel a great deal or quite a lot of fear over the international political situation, 1 percent up from last year.

The MSB poll was carried out between December 9 and 14 2016, in the aftermath of the US presidential election. The annual poll records Swedish opinion on civil preparedness, security policy and defense.

