Gunman Attacks Police Unit in Athens

© REUTERS/ Zachary Fagenson Florida Airport Gunman Charged, Could Face Death Penalty

ATHENS (Sputnik) — The attack occurred at 6.18 a. m. local time (04:18 GMT). The police unit guarding the PASOK office arrived to the morning shift when an unidentified gunman opened fire at the bus from what is believed to be a Kalashnikov assault rifle, making three shots, the ANA-MPA news agency reported.

Two bullets hit the windshield and one hit the wall of a building. One police officer sustained light injuries and was taken to hospital, the media added.

According to the agency, the shooter managed to escape to Athens’ Exarcheia district where many anarchist organizations are located. It is not clear whether he acted alone or not, the media explained.

The attack happened in the wake of the arrest of fugitive Pola Roupa, a Revolutionary Struggle terrorist group member, on January 5. The Revolutionary Struggle group is an anarchist insurrectionist organization which emerged out of the disbanded Revolutionary Organization 17 November urban guerrilla movement and other groups that were active in the 1970s. The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by Greece, the European Union and the United States.