Register
06:54 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags of Germany and the EU fly with black ribbons during a memorial service for the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 in Cologne's Cathedral, April 17, 2015

    Investigation Into Germanwings Flight 9525 Crash Closed

    © REUTERS/ Ina Fassbender
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 28 0 0

    German prosecutors have closed their investigation into the crash of a Germanwings passenger aircraft in the French Alps nearly two years ago.

    Sochi residents bring flowers, candles to South Pier Square
    © Sputnik/ Nina Zotina
    Rome’s Basilica di Santa Maria Hosts Evening in Memory of Tu-154 Crash Victims
    On March 24, 2015, co-pilot Andreas Lubitz locked the captain of flight 9525, from Barcelona to Dusseldorf, out off the cockpit. Lubitz then deliberately set the plane on a collision course with a mountainside, killing all 150 people on board, including himself.

    During the investigation it was determined that Lubitz had long suffered from depression. He sought professional help several times, concealing it from his employer as it is widely known that he would quickly lose his pilot's license should his treatment come to light. In his diary, extracts from which were published by Bild newspaper, he wrote that he "sees the world pass him by" and that the only way out could be "jumping off a cliff."

    According to prosecutors, no fault was found on the part of Germanwings, its parent company Lufthansa, or the mental health doctors who treated Lubitz but did not inform authorities due to the strict regulations in the country regarding medical nondisclosure.

    "There are certain laws that do not allow doctors to reveal information, they consider it confidential," said Robert Tansill Oliver, the father of a crash victim, in an interview with Global National. "But the big question is: how can you invade the privacy of a dead person?"

    EgyptAir Airbus A320 (File)
    © AP Photo/ Thomas Ranner
    Egypt Starts Returning Remains of EgyptAir A320 Crash Victims to Families
    Relatives of the passengers killed in the crash insist that Lubitz should have been more thoroughly screened. and subsequently suspended from piloting, due to his condition. More than half of the victim's families filed a lawsuit against the Airline Training Center of Arizona (ATCA) that trained Lubitz, accusing the flight school of negligence and "failing to apply to its own well-advertised 'stringent' standards to discover the history of Lubitz's severe mental illness."

    The crash prompted German authorities to introduce new medical rules for pilots and boost cockpit security. Many European airlines now require that at least two people remain in the cockpit at any given time, to prevent just such an occurrence.    

    Related:

    Japan’s Top Officials Offer Condolences Over Military Plane Crash in Russia
    US, UK, France Send Russia Condolences Over Tu-154 Plane Crash - Kremlin
    Tu-154 Plane Crash: Sochi Locals Take It as 'Their Own Tragedy'
    Tags:
    plane crash, investigation, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok