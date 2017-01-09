Register
20:17 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia December 21, 2016

    Migrants Suffer From Frosts in Greece, Balkans Due to EU 'Cynical Neglect' - MSF

    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2620

    Thousands of migrants are trapped in scarce living conditions in freezing temperatures on the Greek islands and the Balkans due to "cynical" policies of the European authorities, the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, or MSF) said in a statement Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, more than 7,500 people are currently stuck in overcrowded camps in Serbia, with nearly 2,000 people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Syria sleeping in abandoned buildings in the center of Belgrade, while the temperatures fall to minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

    “The cynical neglect of European States' policies, compounded by icy temperatures and a lack of preparation for winter have worsened an already unbearable situation for thousands of men, women and children seeking protection in Europe,” the statement read, adding that the situation is particularly worrying for those “stuck on the Greek islands living in tents in overcrowded camps and for those stranded in abandoned buildings in Belgrade.”

    People queue for free food at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    November Asylum Applications in Greece Exceeds 2015 Monthly Average by 600%
    At the same time, thousands of people on the Greek islands of Samos and Lesvos are living in “flimsy tents in sub-zero temperatures,” the report noted.

    It therefore reiterated the call on the Greek and the Serbian authorities to enact immediate emergency measures to ensure dignified living conditions for migrants.

    Europe has been beset by a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing their crisis-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty. The majority of them cross the Mediterranean Sea and arrive in the European Union using southern EU nations as transit points.

    Related:

    Over 57,000 Migrants Trapped in Greece Amid Balkan Border Closures – Agency
    Germany Sees Migrant Decline as Balkan Route Remains Closed
    Austrian FM Backs Move to Close Balkan Route for Undocumented Migrants
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), Greece, Balkans
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok