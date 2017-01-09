Polish President Signs Controversial Education Reform Bill Into Law

© AFP 2016/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI Polish Opposition Urges Motion of No Confidence Against Education Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda signed into law a bill on national education reform on Monday that previously caused protests in the country.

“After a lot of discussions, I decided to sign the bill on education,” Duda said at a press conference, broadcast by Polish television.

The implementation of the new rules should be carried out in strong cooperation between the government and municipalities, the president stressed.

Poland's govt changes the education system, I had 6 years of primary school, then 3 middle school, 3 high school.. now: 8 primary + 4 high — Łukash (@YngvePL) 9 января 2017 г.

​On November 19, mass demonstration against the Polish education reform took place in Warsaw. The organizers claim that about 50,000 people took to the streets to protest against the reform that would eliminate gymnasiums and vocational schools and divide the educational system into elementary schools, lyceums and technical colleges.

In 2015, the Polish government adopted a number of controversial laws on police, media and court including one that might influence the independence of the Constitutional Tribunal Judges.

Polish opposition has been boycotting the work of the lower house since December 16, 2016, after it announced its plans to restrict the work of journalists in the Sejm. Despite the boycott, the lower house had enough members to meet the constitutional quorum and thus approved a number of bills, including the draft budget for 2017.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!