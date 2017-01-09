Some 16k UK Nuclear Workers to Be Balloted on Strike Actions Over Pension Cuts

© Flickr/ Otto Kristensen UK Transport Union Considers Tube Authorities' Offer Before Going on Mass Strike

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the BBC broadcaster, the Nuclear Decommissioning Agency (NDA) is expected to reform the pension scheme for the staff involved in the decommissioning in order to save 660 million pounds (some $800 million at the current exchange rates).

Such unions as Unite, GMB, Prospect and Aslef are calling on their members to decide on potential strike actions against the NDA's plans, the media outlet added.

The broadcaster added that the NDA's decision could reduce retirement income of the nuclear workers by thousands of pounds and should not be implemented.