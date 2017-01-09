Eurozone Unemployment Rate in November 2016 Lowest in 7 Years - Eurostat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The euro area unemployment rate of 9.8 percent was the same as in the previous month and down compared to 10.5 percent in November 2015.

According to the report, the EU unemployment rate was 8.3 percent in November 2016 which is lower than 8.4 percent in October of the same year and 9 percent in November 2015. It is the lowest rate in the European Union since February 2009.

© Photo: The Council of the European Union Malta to Face Unemployment, Security Challenges During EU Council Presidency

Over 20 million men and women in the European Union, of whom almost 16 million were in the euro area, were unemployed in November 2016. Compared to October 2016, the number of the unemployed in the bloc decreased by 41,000 and by 15,000 in the euro area. In comparison to November 2015, unemployment fell by 1.552 million in the European Union and by 972,000 in the euro area.

The lowest unemployment rates in November 2016 were in the Czech Republic (3.7 percent) and Germany (4.1 percent).

In November 2016, 4.280 million people under the age of 25 were unemployed in the European Union, with about 3 million of them in the euro area.