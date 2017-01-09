Lithuanian TV Show Cancelled After Contestant Performs Nazi Salute

The TV game that puts contestants against each other to test their knowledge of songs is supposed to be an entertainment show, but the consequences of the incident that took place during the shooting on Friday turned out to be far from funny.

After Lithuanian actress Asta Baukute guessed a song of Lithuanian composer Simonas Donskovasa who is a Jew by birth, she suddenly did the Nazi greeting, raising one of her hands up and loudly shouting the word "Jew."

During the shooting, no one responded to her move, arguing that they expected the shot to be removed from the recording.

On Saturday, Director General of LRT channel Rimvydas Paleckis commented on the incident, saying that he was "shocked" about Baukute's behavior.

"I am shocked. This behavior is not compatible with the advocated values of LRT. As a person responsible for the channel's program and an acting director general, I'm sorry," Paleckis said.

On Saturday morning, Baukute commented on her behavior in an interview with news portal Delfi.

"If you're looking for a conflict, seek it elsewhere. It is an entertainment program, not a political one," the actress said, adding that she was surprised the program was cancelled.