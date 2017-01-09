Register
17:15 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    TV control room

    Lithuanian TV Show Cancelled After Contestant Performs Nazi Salute

    © Flickr/ Jonathan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    142 0 0

    The Lithuanian version of Name That Tune entertainment show aired by LRT state TV Channel was cancellee after one of the contestants - Lithuanian actress Asta Baukute - did a Nazi salute and shouted "Jew," a move that caused outrage across the country.

    Italy VS Israel 2018 World Cup Qualifier
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Italian Soccer Fans Ejected From World Cup Qualifier Game for Nazi Salute
    The TV game that puts contestants against each other to test their knowledge of songs is supposed to be an entertainment show, but the consequences of the incident that took place during the shooting on Friday turned out to be far from funny.

    After Lithuanian actress Asta Baukute guessed a song of Lithuanian composer Simonas Donskovasa who is a Jew by birth, she suddenly did the Nazi greeting, raising one of her hands up and loudly shouting the word "Jew."

    During the shooting, no one responded to her move, arguing that they expected the shot to be removed from the recording.

    On Saturday, Director General of LRT channel Rimvydas Paleckis commented on the incident, saying that he was "shocked" about Baukute's behavior.

    "I am shocked. This behavior is not compatible with the advocated values of LRT. As a person responsible for the channel's program and an acting director general, I'm sorry," Paleckis said.

    On Saturday morning, Baukute commented on her behavior in an interview with news portal Delfi.

    "If you're looking for a conflict, seek it elsewhere. It is an entertainment program, not a political one," the actress said, adding that she was surprised the program was cancelled.

    Related:

    Russian MP Calls on Berlin to React to Kiev March in Honor of Nazi Collaborator
    Germany Faces Economic Polarization Resembling the One That Led to Nazi Regime
    Tags:
    TV show, salute, Nazis, Lithuania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok