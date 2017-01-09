Register
    The leader of the Five Star Movement, Beppe Grillo, delivers a speech during a campaign meeting upon a referendum on constitutional reforms, on December 2, 2016 in Piazza San Carlo in Turin.

    Italian 5 Star Movement Accused of 'Incoherent Backroom Deal'

    © AFP 2016/ Marco Bertorello
    The bid by the Italian anti-establishment 5 Star Movement political party, led by comedian and blogger Beppe Grillo, to seek an alliance with the Liberals and Democrats in the European Parliament has been slammed as an "incoherent backroom deal" by the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Party.

    Grillo's party has enjoyed growing support for its populist anti-establishment euroskeptic agenda returning 17 members to the European Parliament, where it has had a long-standing alliance with the UK Independence Party (UKIP), led for many years by Nigel Farage.

    However, Grillo has proposed calling a vote within his party for cutting its links with UKIP and forming an alliance with the Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Group in the European Parliament, led by Guy Verhofstadt, the former Belgian prime minister and arch-federalist.

    "The maneuver currently ongoing between the 5 Star Movement and ALDE to build an alliance in the European Parliament is not an edifying sight. Beppe Grillo, after forging an alliance with Nigel Farage, now wants to move from the Euroskeptics to the Federalists, forcing voters to the humiliating ritual of a fake online election that only serves to affirm the arbitrary choices of their 'leader,' " Patrizia Toia, head of the Italian delegation to the S&D Group, said.

    ​"For his part, Guy Verhofstadt, running for president of the European Parliament, negotiator for Brexit and enemy number one of the Euroskeptic Farage, now does not exclude an alliance with the 5 Star Movement, which was rejected on the grounds of decency from political groups such as the Greens. This sort of incoherent backroom deal is exactly what alienates citizens from the European project."

    Grillo's party — which won 17 seats in the European Parliament at the last election, 2014 — linked with UKIP to form the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD) group.

    Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 26, 2016.

    Farage told the London Express newspaper: "I have been in contact with Beppe Grillo  this morning and congratulated him on his increasingly tough stance on the euro and immigration  issues. In political terms it would be completely illogical for 5 Star to join the most Euro fanatic group in the European Parliament.

    "The ALDE group doesn't support referenda or the basic principle of direct democracy. ALDE are also the loudest voice for a EU army. I suspect if 5 Star joins ALDE it's support will not last long," Farage said.

