Some 60% of Belgians Consider Islam Incompatible With European Values - Poll

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The survey, conducted jointly by the Soir newspaper, the RTBF broadcaster, the Survey&Action institute and the Ceci n'est pas une crise foundation, also indicated that seven out of ten Muslim Belgian respondents thought they are treated as foreigners , RTBF's La Premiere radio station reported.

In turn, the Soir newspaper published survey results showing that 77 percent of respondents no longer felt at home in Belgium, while 65 percent feared the recent influx of refugees. A total of 70 percent expressed the desire for a strong government to restore order in the country.

Belgian citizens also have a tendency to overestimate the number of Muslims living in the country. The average respondent thought the share of Muslims amounted to 30 percent, while the real number comes to around 8.5 percent.

The survey sampled 2,400 people, including 400 Muslims. The margin of error does not exceed 2 percent.

