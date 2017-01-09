Ukrainian Conflict to 'Escalate Until Trump's Inauguration'

"In general, the Minsk agreements have died on the vine. Clashes take place each day. Ukraine's Armed Forces shell the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic each day. It is safe to assume that the conflict will escalate until the new administration moves into the White House," he said.
"It has become clear for Ukrainian leadership that Trump's stance is relatively different and that Europe has become tired of the Ukrainian issue. This is like a knife into the heart for Kiev," he said.
Kolesnichenko further commented on the news that foreign advisors arrived to train the Ukraine's Armed Forces, saying that they should be taken seriously.
The analyst suggested that Kiev will fail to spark a large-scale combat.
"I don't think that Kiev will be able to drag Russia, Donetsk People's Republic or the Luhansk People's Republic into a major armed conflict since Ukraine's Armed Forces are in fact in a state of utter demoralization. No one wants to fight. However when an aggressive animal is dying, it is capable of inflicting massive damage. Ukraine's Armed Forces are dangerous; they are afraid of themselves," he said.
Reply | -3 | Edit | Delete "We have met the enemy,. and it is us." Petro has been a bully even before the Maidan affair. He WILL be brought down and it will be western Ukraine that does it. Poland had drown the ire of the EU and will not be a "first responder" even if they want to. Belarus will, ultimately, be the peacemaker because they can and they want peace, finally, to come to Donbass without Russia's direct intervention. Then Petro can get back to impersonating Willie Wonka. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete On the 17 January 2017, over in Davos, Pinchuk is holding a lunch, on Ukraine, but Poroshenko has not been invited. His team has realised that the EU is not to be trusted and there is nothing for Ukraine with the EU. He also wants to get Russian Ukraine relations back on track (her thinks kerching, kerchang). If this was to happen, then Porkie and his far right friends, will have a hissy fit, knowing The Hague and War Crimes, is there next stop. Good luck Eastern Ukraine and hopefully, peace will shortly follow.
marcanhalt
anne00marie