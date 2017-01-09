Register
13:50 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Helsinki, Finland

    Why Unconditional Basic Income is Both 'Nightmare and Great Promise'

    © Flickr/ Jorge Láscar
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 16701

    Finland is testing the universal basic income (UBI) policy in a bid to boost employment as the country is slowly recovering from recession. Professor Olli Kangas told Radio Sputnik that the two-year-long experiment is meant to provide evidence that will show whether this strategy is a blessing or an additional burden.

    "We had to start from somewhere. The budget that we had at our disposal was rather limited. It meant that at best we could [cover] 2,000 persons. And we thought that the unemployed are the group that can be of interest from our perspective. If basic income is something that [encourages] people to take jobs, in this case unemployed persons are the best group to start with," Kangas, KELA's director of research, explained.

    KELA is a Finnish government agency tasked with running the country's social security programs. The UBI initiative will see the government pay a guaranteed minimum monthly income of €560 ($587) to 2,000 people, aged between 25 and 58, in lieu of other social benefits.

    The universal basic income (UBI) policy made headlines in 2016 when Switzerland put the issue up for a referendum. The public voted against the initiative.

    "This is a very controversial issue politically," Professor Kangas noted. "For some groups it's a nightmare and for some it's a great promise."

    Money
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Finland Unveils Universal Basic Income Scheme
    It is hard to predict whether the test project will expand to a nationwide program since nobody can accurately predict which political force will be in power in Finland in the coming years, he said. But the current scheme is meant to gather evidence to make an informed decision on the issue.

    "There are very strong arguments in favor and against. What we are hoping to get out of this experiment is to get some evidence, because arguments are just based on arguments and opinions, not evidence," he said.

    Finland's UBI program is meant to cut government spending, but will not necessarily help.

    "Microsimulations and calculations show that if the basic income will not increase employment rates, [the initiative] will be costly. If employment rates go up, in that case it's not that costly. We actually don't know what will happen and what the behavioral responses are. [The program will help us to] get some evidence on the behavioral effects."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Venezuela's President Hikes Minimum Wage Amid Skyrocketing Inflation
    India Set to Approve Universal Basic Income
    Another Canadian Province to Implement Universal Basic Income
    Swiss Ambassador Explains Reasons for Voting Against Universal Basic Income
    Tags:
    government spending, economy, initiative, universal basic income, income, KELA, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok