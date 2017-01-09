Register
12:42 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Mostar, Bosnia

    Alcohol Ban, Friday Prayers: Is Bosnia Going Muslim?

    © Flickr/ Kevin Botto
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6501

    The authorities of the Sarajevo Canton announced in December that there would be no alcohol served during an open-air New Year party in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina to usher in 2017.

    Sarajevo Resort Osenik
    © Photo: Youtube / Općina Hadžići
    Bosnia's First Arab-Only Village Where Locals Are Not Welcome (VIDEO)
    The surprise decision to ban the sale of hard drinks in a country  which, according to the  World Health Organization’s Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, was Europe’s hardest drinking country as recently as in 2011,  raised fears that Sarajevo was on the way to become a place where Sharia law rules supreme.

    A ban on the sale of alcohol, mass-scale sale of land to Arabs, street signs in Arabic and a national census, according to which Bosnia and Herzegovina is a predominantly Muslim country – all this is sending a “very bad signal” to foreign tourists coming to Sarajevo, especially during holidays, Sarajevo-based expert on religion, Mehmedalija Nuhic, said.

    “All these foreigners are going to feel is that they find themselves in a religious, anti-secular country,” Nuhic noted.

    Recently there have been strong attempts to present Bosnia as a Muslim-majority country. According to a 2013 census, Muslims account for just over 50 percent of the country’s population.

    However, because the organizers also counted in Bosnian Muslims who have long been living and working abroad, the Bosnian Serb Republic refused to recognize its results.

    In another sign of Bosnia, once a symbol of “multiculturalism,” now turning into a Muslim country, Arabs are busily snapping up local real estate, mainly in close vicinity to Sarajevo, abandoned by its ethnic Serb owners during and after the 1990s war.

    In Ilidfza, a Sarajevo neighborhood, which is now home to a large Arab community, locals say that Arabic is now a second language there with almost everything, from apartment sale ads to kebob price tags, written in Arabic.

    Getting around local property laws, the Arab newcomers are setting up firms to buy land and real estate. Just how much real estate in Bosnia is now owned by Arabs and how exactly it changed hands, is anyone’s guess.

    In a recent interview with N1 television channel, Sarajevo University Professor Esad Durakovic said that thousands of hectares of prime Bosnian land were being sold to the Arabs.

    “We are witnessing the implementation of an international project of the ‘Muslimization’ of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he warned.

    In December, the University of Sarajevo announced that it will not hold classes during Muslim Friday prayers in what many see as another step towards the Islamization of the country.

    Three left-wing and liberal political parties including the Social Democratic Party (SDP) denounced the move amid widespread fears of radicalization among the country’s Muslims.

    Islamic State fighters fire their weapons during clashes with the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces in Manbij, in Aleppo province, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Over 100 Daesh Recruits Returned to Bosnia From Syrian Conflict - Bosnian Interior Minister
    Meanwhile, the first all-Arab village has appeared in Bosnia  and Herzegovina. Each  house in this new development is owned by Arabs. During the summer season, Bosnians and Serbs are not even admitted, according to the Bosnian portal biznisinfo.

    Bosnia's first "closed" village is fenced off with a high wall and guarded by private security services. It is located in the municipality of Hadžići near Sarajevo.

    There are about 160 homes and an artificial pond currently built in this peculiar settlement.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Washington's 'Ultimate Goal' is to Make Bosnia and Herzegovina a 'Sharia Nation'
    Over 100 Daesh Recruits Returned to Bosnia From Syrian Conflict
    Tags:
    radicalization, project, islamization, Arabs, Sarajevo University, World Health Organization (WHO), Esad Durakovic, Mehmedalija Nuhic, Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok