Poll: Over Half of French Citizens Prefer Macron to Fillon as President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, Fillon lost 12 percent in the popularity rankings since November 2016, while 57 percent of the respondents have a negative opinion on him.

"Odoxa organized a number of 'presidential duels'… The French people consider Fillon to be the better president comparing to Marine Le Pen (64% against 34%), and to lesser extent if comparing to Jean-Luc Melenchon (57% against 41%)… Compared to Manuel Valls, who quit the prime minister's post in the extremely unpopular government, the votes divided almost equally (49% against 48%), while in comparison with Emmanuel Macron, he significantly loses (42% against 55%)," the poll issued on Sunday said.

In late December, the Odoxa poll revealed that Macron turned out to be more popular than other politicians in the country, enjoying 35 percent of public support.

One of France's most popular politicians and once successful investment banker, 38-year-old Macron joined the Socialist government in 2014, left the ministry this summer, and has since sharply criticized President Francois Hollande's administration. Marcon stands as an independent candidate for the presidential election.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled to take place on April 23, 2017, and the run-off, if needed, would be held in May. The list of candidates already includes such politicians as Francois Fillon from The Republicans party, Manuel Valls from the Socialist Party, National Front leader Marine Le Pen, Macron and Jean-Luc Melenchon from the Left party as well as many other candidates.

