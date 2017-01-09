Greek Police Find Weapons in House of Arrested Anarchist Militant Routa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 48-year-old woman was arrested in the early hours of Thursday at a home near Athens where she was hiding with her child and another 25-year-old woman. Roupa has been indicted in absentia over a number of terrorist attacks, including a grenade launcher attack against the US embassy in Athens.

According to the Sunday's statement, the police found two rifles, two hand guns, four hand grenades, as well as various calibers of ammunition.

Roupa, who was one of Greece's most wanted fugitives, is the wife of imprisoned Greek terrorist Nikos Maziotis, also a Revolutionary Struggle member and its suspected leader. Maziotis has been in prison since 2014, when he was captured following a shootout in central Athens.

In February, Roupa tried to free her husband after hijacking a helicopter. The attempt failed and Roupa escaped when the pilot managed to land the vehicle. Roupa is also accused of carrying out at least two armed robberies.

The Revolutionary Struggle group is an anarchist insurrectionist organization which emerged out of the disbanded Revolutionary Organization 17 November urban guerrilla movement and other groups that were active in the 1970s. The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by Greece, the European Union and the United States.

