BreEntry? Czech President Says Britain May Return to EU in 20 Years

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — It is unlikely that the European Union is going to fall apart soon, on the contrary, the return of Britain to the bloc is possible, Zeman said Sunday.
"I believe in the future of the European Union. I do not think it will fall apart. In the course of the next, say, 20 years even Britain may reenter it. But it will be a different European Union," Zeman said as broadcast by local TV channel Blesk.
The United Kingdom is expected to begin the formal process of withdrawal from the European Union by the end of March after London invokes the exit clause of the EU treaty. The UK-EU negotiating process is scheduled to last two years. An informal EU meeting is set for February 3 in Malta, where 27 EU leaders will discuss Brexit without the United Kingdom's participation.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I would bet in 20 years there will not be an EU. In addition, if EU does not stop harassing the Russians, there may not even be a Europe.
cage123au