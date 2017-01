© REUTERS/ Anna Krasko/Agencja Gazeta Russian Threat? US Sending More Tanks to Poland to Boost NATO Forces in E Europe

LONDO (Sputnik) – During the 2016 US presidential election, Trump criticized NATO and stated that his administration would insist on all alliance members paying their fair share into the organization's budget.

"Sometimes people think that there is going to be a change in the American approach to NATO. From the conversations I have had, I think America remains fully committed to NATO as we do," May said in an interview with the Sky News channel.

Trump is scheduled to assume office in two weeks.