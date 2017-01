STOCKHOLM, January 8 (Sputnik) — According to Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, the course takes place in protected locations, often at military territories. The attendants are asked to leave their phones outside of classrooms.

One of the organizers of the course, Lars Hedstrom, said that it is aimed at educating people on today's security threats and civil defense.

According to Hedstrom, names of participants and content of the course are kept secret. The students mostly come from police, social services, customs, transportation, energy industry.