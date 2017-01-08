MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. local time (3:30 GMT) leaving 25 passengers injured and two more in critical condition, according to the news portal, citing representatives of the local authorities.

"Five people died. The bus transported Portuguese nationals traveling to Switzerland," Director of the Office of the Saone-et-Loire Prefect Marlene Germain told the creusot-infos news portal.

Some 70 firefighters were sent to the crash site, the portal added.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!