Marine Le Pen Sees No Difference Between Her Rivals in French Presidential Race

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is no difference between French left-wing Emmanuel Macron and right-wing Francois Fillon presidential candidates as they have the similar stance on major issues, leader of France's far-right National Front party and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said Sunday.

"Fillon is supposed to be right, and Macron is supposed to be left, though they agree on all major issues," Le Pen said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper, without specifying any particular details.

The first round of the presidential elections is scheduled to take place on April 23, 2017, and the run-off, if needed, would be held in May.

According to the recent poll conducted by Elabe, an independent candidate Macron could get 24 percent of the votes, getting behind the right-wing candidate Fillon and his 26 percent, but in front of far-right Le Pen and her 22 percent.

As regards the Socialist party, Manuel Valls, who was French Prime Minister from October 2014 to December 2016, is considered to be primaries' favorite. The Socialist party primaries are set for January 22 and January 29.

