Register
05:59 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    hacking

    French Defense Minister Calls for Boosting Cybersecurity Due to Risks of Attacks

    Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 14 0 0

    France should boost its cybersecurity as it could be hurt by cyber attacks like the United States, in particular, there is a real risk of cyber attacks on civil infrastructure such as electricity, transport, water or telecommunications, French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He stressed there was a big risk of cyber attacks on French civil infrastructure, as well as on democratic principles and media, referring to a cyber attack on TV5Monde station in 2015.

    "We should not be naive [thinking France could not face a cyber attack]… The number of cyber attacks against my ministry doubles every year. In 2016, about 24,000 external attacks had been blocked by our security services," Le Drian said in an interview with French weekly Journal du Dimanche, adding that all those attacks failed.

    The minister said that France should be able to protect itself from cyber attacks and be ready to strike itself if necessary.

    Le Drian highlighted that the number of cybersecurity specialists would be doubled by 2019, reaching 2,600.

    As regards Russia's alleged involvement in the US presidential election, the French minister said that "if it had really been manipulated, it would be an unbearable interference" because targeting the electoral process means "attacking country's democratic foundations and sovereignty."

    A CIA logo at the CIA headquarters
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Intelligence 'Laid Itself Open to Ridicule' by Accusing Russia of Hacker Attacks
    On Friday, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it has "high confidence" on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The report, based on information from multiple sources, is an unclassified version of the comprehensive intelligence report assessing Russian activities and intentions in the 2016 US presidential elections.

    The report alleges that Russia employed a state run propaganda machine including domestic media, RT and the Sputnik news agency, to serve "as a platform for Kremlin messaging to Russian and international audiences." According to an annex to the report, RT America TV is Kremlin’s tool in undermining faith in the US government. The report does not provide any evidence that the alleged propaganda campaign had an effect on US voters or specific election results.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Says US Intel Has 'Absolutely No Evidence' Hacking Affected Election
    White House Struggles to Explain Why China Left Unpunished for 2014 Hack
    US DNC’s Negligence Allowed Hacking Into Party’s Servers – Trump
    Tags:
    cyber attack, cyber threats, cybersecurity, Jean-Yves Le Drian, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrate Christmas
    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrates Christmas
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok