04:51 GMT +308 January 2017
    Stockholm, Sweden

    Swedish Prime Minister Names Eight Major Threats to State Security

    Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Loften has named Sunday eight main threats to the country's security, in particular, military threat, spread of terrorism and cyber threats.

    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Loften's article, published in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, coincides with the annual People and Defense National Conference (Folk och Forsvar Rikskonferensen), scheduled for January 8-10.

    According to Loften, military threat is the main threat for Sweden, though he considered that an armed attack on the country was highly unlikely.

    "Crises and incidents involving military force could never be excluded. The non-alignment with military and political blocs has benefited us and contributed to stability and security in the Northern Europe," the prime minister said, adding that the security situation in the region worsened after Crimean reunion with Russia.

    Loften also expressed concern over "reports on foreign submarine activity in Swedish territorial waters" and growing military activity in the Baltic Sea, which forces Sweden to deepen its involvement in international cooperation in the military sphere, as well as to strengthen its national defense.

    Cyber threats became the second in the list presented by the Swedish official. Loften paid attention to the US claims on Russia's alleged interference in country's presidential elections, adding that Sweden could be hurt in the same way.

    "Recently, the US authorities have informed us about the evidence they have, proving that the presidential elections were affected by Russia in inadmissible way. Sweden may also become a subject to such influence attempts," he said.

    Spread of terrorism and violent extremism, according to Loften, presents another threat to Sweden. He stressed that the Swedish anti-terrorism strategy is based on the principles of terrorist activities prevention, which requires significant funds.

    According to the prime minister, other threats to the Swedish society are presented by the organized crime and illegal weapons, energy supplies threat, threats related to the transport sector and infrastructure. Loften also put in the list of threats health risks, caused not only by infectious diseases but by various biological and chemical threats as well. The final point in his list is climate change.

